Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ArcBest by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $5,826,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. ArcBest Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

