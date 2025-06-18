Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,334 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 156,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 260,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 67,431 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

