Energy Stocks Worth Watching – June 15th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, AltC Acquisition, Oklo, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, production, refining and distribution of energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas and coal to renewable sources like wind and solar. Their performance is closely tied to commodity prices, geopolitical events and regulatory or policy shifts affecting the global energy landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.20 on Friday, reaching $325.31. 128,417,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,836,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 52 week low of $177.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.88.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.37 on Friday, reaching $248.70. 19,002,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,383,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $112.06. 28,512,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,691,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $145.74. 14,126,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.11.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $63.66. 31,769,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of Oklo stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,708,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,732,441. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,786,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,831. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87.

