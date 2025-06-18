Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

ENTG stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

