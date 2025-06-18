EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.93.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

