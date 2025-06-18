Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $56.25. Approximately 2,701,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,183,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 target price on Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Etsy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $69,745.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,593.60. This represents a 70.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,813.28. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,418 shares of company stock worth $11,234,192. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. Etsy had a net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

