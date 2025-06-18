Etsy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 44,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average volume of 26,077 call options.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $933,587.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,625.56. The trade was a 28.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $64,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,178.54. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,418 shares of company stock worth $11,234,192 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. Etsy has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $66.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Etsy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

