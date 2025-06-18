Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNGE. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hinge Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:HNGE opened at $37.57 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

