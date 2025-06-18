Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Price

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $470.00 to $448.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.25.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $423.92 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after purchasing an additional 429,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after purchasing an additional 137,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,148,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

