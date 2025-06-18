Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 110,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 938,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Specifically, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $163,995.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,128.03. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 111,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $1,118,796.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,165.45. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $596.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 484.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 57,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 36.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 156,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 21.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

