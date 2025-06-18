Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,027 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,662,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 268,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in PDD by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $812,246,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in PDD by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDD by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.