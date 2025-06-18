Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,122 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3,445.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 333,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.66. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 10.55.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.53%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

