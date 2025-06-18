Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,185 Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 63.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.01%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.