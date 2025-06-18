Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 8,778 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $221.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average is $202.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $137,240.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,633.91. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,930.72. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,996 shares of company stock worth $867,384 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

