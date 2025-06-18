Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $215.14 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.16.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

