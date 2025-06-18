Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,139,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,855,000 after buying an additional 327,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avista by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,016,000 after buying an additional 274,270 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Avista by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 538,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Up 0.6%

AVA opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. Avista Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.76%.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.