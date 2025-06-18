Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 196.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,544 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,284,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,041,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,166,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,183,000 after purchasing an additional 74,231 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,514,000 after purchasing an additional 253,014 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.