Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 630.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.11. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

View Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.