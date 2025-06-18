Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 161.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.68%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

