Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,821 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 101.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Warner Music Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,014,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,802,000 after acquiring an additional 51,021 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,808.07. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 72.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

