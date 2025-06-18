Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 105,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 5.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 1,505.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,531 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELME stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

