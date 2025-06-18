Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 60,436 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Energizer by 29.4% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, Director Patrick J. Moore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,500. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Energizer Trading Down 2.1%

Energizer stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.68. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 184.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 164.38%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

