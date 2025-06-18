Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rush Street Interactive worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,596,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,889 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 795,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,029,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 2,004,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.65 and a beta of 1.85. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $641,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,243.50. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,122,771.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,208,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,824,449.76. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,355,484 shares of company stock valued at $17,169,235. 56.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

