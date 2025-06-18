Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,432,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of COLL opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $945.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 99.08% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,547.96. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

