Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.46.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

