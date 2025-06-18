Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2,028.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.91.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

