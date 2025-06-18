Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 157.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,741 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,094.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,423.69. The trade was a 18.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Ali bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. The trade was a 13.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

