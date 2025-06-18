Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $186.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.17 and its 200-day moving average is $203.60. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

