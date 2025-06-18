Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BKE. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $890,114.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,034,478.08. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,802. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. Buckle had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.