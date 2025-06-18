Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in American States Water by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,350.27. This represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. American States Water Company has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

