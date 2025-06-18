Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $731.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $105.63.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.91 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 5.00%.

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.