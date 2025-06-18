Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fluor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,093,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,596,000 after buying an additional 107,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fluor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,087,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,391,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,971,000 after buying an additional 273,156 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,986,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,647 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

In other news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,723. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

