Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 228,132.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,566,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,590,000 after buying an additional 5,564,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $351.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.76. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

