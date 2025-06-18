Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,143 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,641,000 after buying an additional 1,245,563 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,955,000 after buying an additional 1,440,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,842,000 after buying an additional 97,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,537,000 after buying an additional 117,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,505,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 319,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $9,085,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,434,647.68. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $73,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 533,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,030.82. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

