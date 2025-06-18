Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $508.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $561.15 and its 200 day moving average is $645.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

