Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLG. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WK Kellogg Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.
WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 103.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WK Kellogg
WK Kellogg Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WK Kellogg
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.