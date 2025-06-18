Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $373.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.54. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

