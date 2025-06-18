Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 45,175 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Mirion Technologies worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,909,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,226,000 after purchasing an additional 227,178 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,388,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,774,000 after purchasing an additional 216,258 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,330,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,367,000 after purchasing an additional 229,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,185,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 171,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $8,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,488.78. This trade represents a 89.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -336.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.