Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 124,144 Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Nebius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NBIS opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.
About Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
