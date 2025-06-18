Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 124,144 Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Nebius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIS opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

NBIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

