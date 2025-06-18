Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 314.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Equity Residential by 51.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

