Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,642 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,688 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 609,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 471,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,196,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,000.19. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

