Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 107,408 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $326.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

