Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,526 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,252.75. This trade represents a 28.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

