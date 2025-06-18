Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,592 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,252,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $629.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

