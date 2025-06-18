Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 201,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.8%

CWEN stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.74 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4384 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

