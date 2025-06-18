Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. 2,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 558,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.71.
Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter.
Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.
