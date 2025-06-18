Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. 2,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 558,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Exicure Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.71.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exicure

Exicure Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exicure stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exicure, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XCUR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Exicure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

Featured Stories

