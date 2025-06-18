F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

FFIV opened at $288.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.08. F5 has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $362,383.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,159.80. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,959 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in F5 by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in F5 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in F5 by 1,132.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 345 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

