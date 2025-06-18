Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $258.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.89. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

