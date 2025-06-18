Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

