Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 38,100 shares changing hands.
Fifth Street Asset Management Trading Down 2.1%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Fifth Street Asset Management
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
